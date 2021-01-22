Denmark man accused of robbing Orangeburg liquor store

A Denmark man is accused of robbing an Orangeburg liquor store at gunpoint last year.

“We were able to identify this individual not long after this robbery occurred and obtained warrants on him,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a release.

“Like I’ve said before, you can run, but we’re right behind you until we find you,” he said.

Frank Davis Jr., 47, has been charged with armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Bond was set Friday at $75,000 cash or surety.

He became a suspect just a few weeks following an incident in which a gunman demanded money after entering the North Road Liquor Store on Sept. 3, 2020, according to the sheriff’s office.

The gunman then made off with a small amount of cash.

The sheriff’s office and the U.S. Marshals Service developed information on Davis’ whereabouts in Spartanburg County. He was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Davis faces up to 30 years in prison if he’s convicted.

An armed robbery that occurred earlier on Sept. 3 remains under investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

