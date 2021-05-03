Denmark man accused of attacking woman, child

A Denmark man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman and choked a child, according to Denmark Police Department warrants.

Rondelle Shamar Carter, 30, of Coker Street, is charged with kidnapping, first-degree domestic violence and second-degree assault and battery. He was taken into custody this weekend.

Warrants claim the incident occurred at 1 p.m. March 5.

Carter allegedly stood in front of a door and told the woman she was not going anywhere, according to the kidnapping warrant.

Warrants also accuse him of getting “in a fighting stance” when she walked toward the door to leave.

He’s facing a first-degree domestic violence charge for allegedly striking the woman “on her face and on her body to include biting her on her left wrist.”

His second-degree assault and battery warrant accuses him of choking the child, who was trying to get “him to stop assaulting her mother.”

If convicted of the most severe charge, Carter faces up to 30 years in prison.

