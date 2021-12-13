Degree approved for Biden; SCSU trustees prep for visit by president

The 46th president of the United States will receive an honorary doctorate degree in humane letters from South Carolina State University on Friday.

The S.C. State trustees met virtually on Monday afternoon to approve the honorary degree. The board voted unanimously in favor.

President Joe Biden will address S.C. State’s December graduates during the commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Friday at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

Board chairman Rodney Jenkins said, “It’s customary to give the commencement speaker an honorary degree.”

During the spring graduation, held in May, the university awarded alumnus Armstrong Williams an honorary doctorate of humane letters. Williams was the keynote speaker during the commencement ceremony.

S.C. State Interim President Alexander Conyers noted Congressman James E. Clyburn was originally scheduled to be the commencement speaker.

Clyburn invited Biden to deliver the commencement address instead, because the congressman will be receiving his own degree during the ceremony.

Clyburn will march with the class of 2021. He did not march to receive his degree from S.C. State College in 1961. S.C. State did not conduct December ceremonies in that era, so he received his credential by mail.

Commencement seating will be limited to students, faculty and invited guests in keeping with COVID-19 social distancing capacity in Smith-Hammond-Middleton.

Face coverings will be required for entry and must be worn at all times inside the arena.

