The death of an 88-year-old Orangeburg man, who had been living at a Nance Street group home, prompted corrective action after the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control made an unannounced visit there.

The Nance Community Residence, located a 980 Nance St., Orangeburg, is an intermediate care facility for individuals with intellectual disabilities and is licensed for eight residents, according to SCDHEC.

Back on Dec. 28, staff called Orangeburg County EMS to the home when resident Bennie Porter, who had a history of hypothermia and other illnesses, was unresponsive.

He was transported to the Regional Medical Center, where he had a body temperature of 76.6 with a heart rate in the 20s, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report. He died at the hospital the next day.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office confirmed that Porter did not die due to hypothermia nor due to anything associated with the conditions at the home where he lived, according to Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

An anonymous caller, however, reached out to a case worker at RMC and claimed several windows were broken at the home, the heat wasn’t working and locked boxes covered the thermostats.

According to documents obtained from SCDHEC, in the two days that followed Porter’s death, staff at the Nance Street home had two independent heating and cooling companies check the performance of the site’s HVAC unit.

Both heating and cooling companies determined that the heating unit was working but there were fluctuations.

Vent dampers were found to be closed or partially closed in two of the four bedrooms. Neither of those affected bedrooms was where Porter lived.

On Jan. 6, SCDHEC staff conducted an unannounced visit and inspection.

SCDHEC interviewed facility staff and some of them alleged, “The facility had broken windows and no heat and they had to wear coats and reported it was still freezing and they had to wrap the residents up in blankets, but it was still cold.”

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature in Orangeburg on Dec. 28 reached 24 degrees. In the days leading up to then, temperatures were in the teens at various times.

As a result of the unannounced SCDHEC inspection, the Nance Street home is working to address violations:

Properly maintaining T-logs. Each shift, staff is required to document all incidents concerning residents at the home. According to DHEC, staff had T-log entries for Porter on Dec. 12-13, 2022, but didn’t make any other entry until Dec. 28, 2022.

Submit written reports to SCDHEC within five days of a utility outage. Records show that that staff at the facility failed to submit a written report to the agency when they lost heat.

A SCDHEC report claims that the facility failed to ensure Porter “was warm and free from hypothermia conditions that the facility experienced due to the lack of heat and properly operating windows. The facility will be restaffed.”

A work crew, who’d been at the home making repairs for two weeks, reported the home as being cold on Dec. 27, 2022, but the following day, the work crew first noticed heat there.

Conduct environmental assessments daily. When SCDHEC made its unannounced investigation, there was trash at the front door of the home, according to one of the agency’s reports.

The facility’s staff will check daily and make sure trash is not present and that the home is clean, safe and that the residents are receiving proper care and that their rights aren’t violated, the SCDHEC report states.

Adjust thermostat as needed. The thermostats in the home were covered with lock boxes, but staff lost the keys over time. On Dec. 23, staff submitted a request to obtain new keys for the lock boxes, but the work order wasn’t picked up until Dec. 27 due to the holidays, according to an SCDHEC report. The thermostats are now able to be adjusted by residents and staff freely.

Other changes at the home include:

Installing six indoor monitoring cameras in the common shared areas

Replacing damaged tiles in a bathroom

Interior and exterior painting

Pressure washing the gutters

The Nance Community Residence will continue to be monitored to ensure SCDHEC requirements are met.

The Times and Democrat asked the Orangeburg County Department of Special Needs Board several questions about SCDHEC’s findings at the Nance Community Residence and related topics.

The board’s executive director, Vonda Steward, said, “OCDSNB is not in a position to comment about these matters at this time.”