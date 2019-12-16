Authorities allege that Kenneth Henry Eastwood strangled a woman in his Eutawville home last week before dumping her body in a wooded area.
Now facing a murder charge, the 67-year-old Eastwood indicated in court Monday that he wants an attorney.
“I told them I didn’t need one. But things are accumulating at a rate in the way it didn’t happen. I’d like to contact a lawyer,” he said.
According to his arrest warrant, investigators believe Eastwood killed 35-year-old Cara Hodges at his 1189 Gardensgate Road residence on Dec. 8.
He then allegedly drove and placed her body in a wooded area on June Court, about five miles away from his home.
Hodges was in Eutawville to see her father for the first time in seven years.
The warrant alleges that Eastwood “gave specific details of the crime to an independent witness on Dec. 14 that were not made public.”
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators interviewed the independent witness. The witness also provided a written statement, the warrant states.
Hodges died during a visit with her father.
Hodges’ father told deputies that the Asheboro, N.C. woman arrived at his Eutawville home on Dec. 7 to visit him, an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report states.
On Dec. 8, he and Hodges went to Fish Tales bar, located at 12914 Old Number Six Highway, near Eutaw Springs.
He told deputies that he left the bar around 6 p.m., but Hodges decided to stay there. She was going to ride with his friend “KC,” also known as Kenneth.
Hodges told her father that she planned to stay the night with “KC,” the report said.
The next day, Hodges didn’t return to her father’s Eutawville residence and he became concerned, so he contacted “KC.”
The incident report states that “KC” told Hodges’ father that she’d left sometime during the night or early morning when he’d gone to bed.
Hodges’ father believed she may have wanted some time to herself and she’d return later, the report said.
By the night of Dec. 10, Hodges hadn’t returned to her father’s residence and that’s when he called authorities.
Deputies then spoke with Hodges’ mother by phone.
According to the incident report, Hodges’ mother told deputies that her daughter had a “history of drug and alcohol abuse” and completed a rehabilitation program about three years ago.
Hodges went missing in North Carolina previously, her mother told deputies.
On Dec. 12, a June Court property owner called deputies at 5 p.m. after discovering a body on his property.
A redacted incident report states that the property owner was making some preparations for hunting. When he got to the end of the drivable trail, he saw a body “laying in the woods just off the trail.”
At Monday’s arraignment before Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant, Victim’s Advocate Director Chandra McPherson-Gibbs told the court that Hodges’ death “was a tremendous loss of a daughter and a sister.”
McPherson-Gibbs noted that Hodges’ father was in the courtroom, but her mother and sister had returned to North Carolina where they are keeping Hodges’ children.
McKune-Grant gave Eastwood a form to complete so that he can apply for a public defender.
He’ll remain at the Orangeburg County Detention Center and can request a bond hearing before a circuit judge at a later date.
If convicted of murder, Eastwood faces between 30 years to life in prison.
