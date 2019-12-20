A dead man was found on the edge of a Eutawville road on Thursday night.
The man has not yet been identified, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said Friday.
His manner and cause of death remain under investigation.
Someone called deputies at 8:54 p.m. after discovering a man lying on the edge of Sanibel Lane, near Saginaw Drive, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
An investigator checked for signs of life and discovered the man did not have a pulse.
The person who reported the man’s body told deputies that he saw a small white car in front of him on Sanibel Lane.
When the car left the scene, he noticed the man lying on the side of the road and called 911.
An investigator noted in the incident report that the man, “had earbuds on his person but no cellphone was located.”
