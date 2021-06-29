Crying baby found in car; Orangeburg police charge child’s mother

A 34-year-old mother was charged after officers found her vehicle with her child still inside, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.

Police allege she reported the vehicle stolen, but not the 8-month-old child.

Kateisha A. Robinson, of 496 Glenn Road, Greenville, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and unlawful carrying of a pistol.

Robinson reported at 2 a.m. Sunday that someone stole her vehicle, which was parked at the Town Terrace Inn, located at 830 Five Chop Road, the incident report states.

Less than 10 minutes later, officers arrived at the motel room to speak with Robinson, but spoke with a man there instead.

The man told police that Robinson left the room by foot and that if she had any other concerns, she’d call police again.

At 2:50 a.m., a woman reported that she heard a baby crying while she was walking down Five Chop Road.

She decided to follow the sounds to the crying baby.

The woman said she found the baby inside of an abandoned green Ford Mustang behind Farmers Furniture, located at 205 John C. Calhoun Drive. The keys were still in the ignition.