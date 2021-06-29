Crying baby found in car; Orangeburg police charge child’s mother

A 34-year-old mother was charged after officers found her vehicle with her child still inside, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety incident report.
Police allege she reported the vehicle stolen, but not the 8-month-old child.
Kateisha A. Robinson, of 496 Glenn Road, Greenville, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Robinson reported at 2 a.m. Sunday that someone stole her vehicle, which was parked at the Town Terrace Inn, located at 830 Five Chop Road, the incident report states.
Less than 10 minutes later, officers arrived at the motel room to speak with Robinson, but spoke with a man there instead.
The man told police that Robinson left the room by foot and that if she had any other concerns, she’d call police again.
At 2:50 a.m., a woman reported that she heard a baby crying while she was walking down Five Chop Road.
She decided to follow the sounds to the crying baby.
The woman said she found the baby inside of an abandoned green Ford Mustang behind Farmers Furniture, located at 205 John C. Calhoun Drive. The keys were still in the ignition.
The woman opened the passenger side door, removed the baby and took the baby to the Town Terrace Inn, where she had someone in the lobby call police, the report states.
Police then reached Robinson by phone and an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy brought her back to Town Terrace Inn.
Robinson was allegedly “several miles from the location where her child went missing and by not alerting law enforcement of this she placed her infant child’s life in danger,” the warrant states.
The S.C. Department of Social Services placed the baby in temporary emergency protective custody with one of Robinson’s family members. Orangeburg County EMS transported the baby to the Regional Medical Center to get checked out.
When officers took Robinson into custody, she allegedly told them, “Oh about my pocketbook, I have a handgun in there.”
An officer reported finding a purple 9 mm Taurus G2C handgun in the pocketbook.
The handgun was fully loaded with one round in the chamber, the report states.
Robinson’s warrant alleges that she doesn’t have a concealed weapons permit.
If convicted, Robinson faces a court-imposed fine, up to 10 years in prison, or both.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.