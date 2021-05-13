Crash victim identified as Smoaks man

A single-vehicle collision claimed the life of a Smoaks man on Saturday night, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

The coroner’s office announced Thursday that Joseph Frazier, 27, of Sunrise Road, died as a result of blunt force injuries sustained in the collision.

Frazier was the only occupant of a 2014 Chevrolet Impala that crashed on U.S. Highway 21 near Wire Road, about five miles south of Branchville, according to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

The Impala was traveling south at 9:40 p.m. when it ran off the road to the right, overcorrected and ran off the road to the left.

The Impala struck a tree and overturned, Tidwell said.

Frazier was wearing a seatbelt.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been 352 highway fatalities statewide this year. During the same time period last year, the Palmetto State saw 288 people die on its highways.

To date, there have been 12 highway fatalities in Orangeburg County. There were seven during the same time period last year.