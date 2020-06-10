Crash victim identified as Holly Hill woman

A single-vehicle collision near Holly Hill on Monday morning claimed the life of a woman, according to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.
Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle released the identity of the victim on Wednesday.
Fogle said Ruth Banks Brown, 58, of Hesseman Ave., Holly Hill, “died as a result of injuries sustained in the motor vehicle collision.”
Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol said the collision occurred at 10:13 a.m. on U.S. Highway 176 near Alpine Road, about three miles west of Holly Hill, near Wells Crossroad.
Brown was the only occupant of a 1998 Toyota Camry.
Tidwell said the vehicle was traveling east on U.S. 176 when it ran off the road to the left and struck a culvert in a ditch.
Brown died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.
The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
There have been 370 highway fatalities throughout the state from Jan. 1 through June 9.
During the same time period last year, there were 430 highway deaths.
There have been 10 highway fatalities so far this year in Orangeburg County. There were 16 during the same time period last year.
Bamberg County has one fatality. Calhoun County has had none.
During the same time period in 2019, there were two highway fatalities in Calhoun County and none in Bamberg County.
Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.