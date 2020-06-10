Crash victim identified as Holly Hill woman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A single-vehicle collision near Holly Hill on Monday morning claimed the life of a woman, according to the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office.

Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle released the identity of the victim on Wednesday.

Fogle said Ruth Banks Brown, 58, of Hesseman Ave., Holly Hill, “died as a result of injuries sustained in the motor vehicle collision.”

Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the S.C. Highway Patrol said the collision occurred at 10:13 a.m. on U.S. Highway 176 near Alpine Road, about three miles west of Holly Hill, near Wells Crossroad.

Brown was the only occupant of a 1998 Toyota Camry.

Tidwell said the vehicle was traveling east on U.S. 176 when it ran off the road to the left and struck a culvert in a ditch.

Brown died at the scene. She was wearing a seat belt.

The collision remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

There have been 370 highway fatalities throughout the state from Jan. 1 through June 9.

During the same time period last year, there were 430 highway deaths.