Crash victim ID’d as 74-year-old Orangeburg man

A 74-year-old Orangeburg man has been identified as the person who died on Saturday afternoon when two cars hit his wheelchair.

James A. Shuler, of Wilkinson Drive, died from injuries sustained in the accidental collision, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said.

The collision occurred as Shuler was crossing S.C. Highway 33, near Secondary Road 1452, in a motorized wheelchair, according to S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brian Lee.

A 2017 Toyota Corolla and a 2016 Hyundai sedan were traveling north when they struck the wheelchair, Lee said.

The occupants of the cars weren’t injured.

The S.C. Highway Patrol and the Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office are investigating the death.

So far this year, 42 people have died in highway collisions in Orangeburg County, compared to 33 deaths during the same time period last year.

Collisions claimed two lives in Bamberg County this year, compared to three during the same time frame last year.

In Calhoun County, there have been nine highway fatalities, compared to four during the same period in 2020.

To date, 972 crashes statewide have claimed 1,048 people.

During the same time last year, 1,020 people died in 919 collisions across the state.

In 2019, however, 880 crashes resulted in 952 deaths during the same time period.

