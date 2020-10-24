Crash claims former OCSO deputy

A former Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy died as a result of a traffic collision on Friday night near Norway.

Craig Davis, 51, began working as the lead investigator at the 1st Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office last month, said Solicitor David Pascoe.

“We are devastated,” Pascoe said. “Craig was an all-star law enforcement officer. He was top-notch. He was even a more dedicated husband and father.”

Pascoe said he was told Davis was riding his motorcycle Friday night on U.S. Highway 321 when he and the driver of a truck collided.

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, the 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north as a 2003 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south. The driver of the Silverado was attempting to make a left turn onto Bonnette Road, Tidwell said.

The motorcycle and the truck collided.

The driver of the Silverado, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to the Regional Medical Center for treatment. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

Pascoe said that Davis was on the way to RMC, but succumbed to his injuries.