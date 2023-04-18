A car crashed into four parked vehicles in front of Walmart before careening through a fence and across North Road.

No bystanders were injured during Tuesday’s incident, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover said.

Marjorie Dingle, of Branchville, parked her brand-new Buick in a parking space at the front of the Walmart on North Road.

She returned to her SUV after she finished shopping.

“I noticed my truck turned around and I’m like, ‘Why is my truck turned around?’” she said.

“So when I looked, that’s what I see,” she added.

The rear passenger side door and panel were damaged.

The skid marks leading up to the row of four cars seemed to tell part of a story.

“Somebody hit it,” she said. “The whole row was hit.”

“This is a brand-new truck. I’ve just had this truck two months,” Dingle added.

Maurice Fogle, of Cope, saw it all happen as he waited in his pickup truck for his wife to return from shopping in the store. It was just before 1 p.m.

The driver of the approaching car was going slow, he said.

“And I said (to myself), ‘I don’t think there’s any parking place up there’ and she just came on and she hit this Toyota first on the corner and the car bounced back and all of a sudden it just – tires started squealing and she hit it again, knocked it around,” he said.

“And came into the Buick, crossed sideways, tore it up. Came right on around it, hit the pickup next to me, threw it up in the air on the back end and the tires were squealing the whole time,” he added.

The car then clipped the front end of Fogle’s pickup truck, where he was seated in the driver’s seat waiting for his wife to finish shopping.

The car continued through the shelves of outdoor plants for sale at Walmart.

A toppled row of shopping carts was among the debris.

The car then went down the embankment onto the campus of Orangeburg Preparatory Schools and bolted through a chain-link fence.

Next, the car traveled through a grassy area, went over a culvert, crossed North Road and came to a stop in the grass in front of Aldi.

Glover said the driver of the car was taken to the hospital by Orangeburg County EMS, but the driver’s condition wasn’t known.

She noted that the crash remains under investigation.

Other responding agencies include the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety and the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.