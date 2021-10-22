Court: No death for Stokes; contract killer murdered two in Orangeburg County

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea from South Carolina to reimpose the death penalty on a South Carolina inmate whose death sentence stood for two decades until a federal appeals court threw it out in August.

Chief Justice John Roberts did not comment in denying the state's request to stop the clock on a lower court order in favor of inmate Sammie Louis Stokes.

The order requires the state to conduct a new sentencing hearing for Stokes, if it wants jurors to again sentence him to death. Otherwise, Stokes will spend the rest of his life in prison.

He was sentenced to death in 1999 for the rape and murder of 21-year-old Connie Snipes in Orangeburg County. She had been shot twice in the head and an autopsy showed she had been sexually assaulted.

He was also convicted of kidnapping, criminal conspiracy and first-degree criminal sexual misconduct.

Evidence at the trial showed he was paid $2,000 by the victim's mother-in-law, who planned to take custody of her grandchildren once Snipes was dead.

Stokes also pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and murder for his role in the 1998 death of Doug Ferguson, 24, of Orangeburg. He was sentenced to life in prison for that murder.