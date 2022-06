An article which appeared on page A1 of Monday’s edition misidentified the victim killed by Jason Harris Peele.

Peele, of 937 Hydrick Road, killed 45-year-old Jason Adam Geiger, of Swansea, back on Sept. 13, 2020.

Peele, 35, pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter and entered an Alford plea on the charge of armed robbery.

He was sentenced to 27 years in prison on both charges. Peele will serve the terms at the same time.

We apologize for the error.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0