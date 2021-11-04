 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Correction
0 comments
editor's pick

Correction

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The story “S.C. seeks death for Stokes,” which appeared on page A1 in the Oct. 29 edition of The T&D, contained some errors.

The S.C. Attorney General’s filing before the U.S. Supreme Court was actually an application to stay any relief or additional state proceedings until a petition can be filed or considered.

Also, if the Supreme Court does not reinstate the death penalty for Stokes, the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office will handle any capital sentencing proceedings, not the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

We apologize for the errors.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Victim tried to take Rittenhouse's rifle

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News