Correction

The story “S.C. seeks death for Stokes,” which appeared on page A1 in the Oct. 29 edition of The T&D, contained some errors.

The S.C. Attorney General’s filing before the U.S. Supreme Court was actually an application to stay any relief or additional state proceedings until a petition can be filed or considered.

Also, if the Supreme Court does not reinstate the death penalty for Stokes, the 1st Circuit Solicitor’s Office will handle any capital sentencing proceedings, not the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

We apologize for the errors.

