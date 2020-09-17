Correction: Warrants don’t claim woman confessed

The story “Pair charged in Eutawville burglary,” which appeared on Page A5 in the Sept. 11 edition, incorrectly reported that both defendants charged in a Eutawville burglary made confessions.
According to an arrest warrant, Richard Johnathan Liles allegedly confessed to burglarizing a Cypress Shores Road home on April 2.
The warrants do not claim Babette L. Yannacey confessed.
We apologize for the error.
