Correction: Warrants don’t claim woman confessed

The story “Pair charged in Eutawville burglary,” which appeared on Page A5 in the Sept. 11 edition, incorrectly reported that both defendants charged in a Eutawville burglary made confessions.

According to an arrest warrant, Richard Johnathan Liles allegedly confessed to burglarizing a Cypress Shores Road home on April 2.

The warrants do not claim Babette L. Yannacey confessed.

We apologize for the error.

