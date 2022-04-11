Correction: Holly Hill man charged in Cordova shooting

NOTE: This story has been corrected. We apologize for the error.

A Holly Hill man is accused of shooting a woman in her face last week, but in a different incident than previously reported.

Derian Jamar Clark, 26, of 130 Oriole Lane, is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

In the story “Man accused of shooting woman in face,” which appeared on page B6 of Tuesday’s edition, The T&D incorrectly reported his charges stem from an incident in Holly Hill. He was not charged in that incident.

We apologize for the error.

Clark’s charges actually arise from an April 7 shooting in the parking lot of Young’s gas station, located at 1041 Cannon Bridge Road.

The shooting was discovered at about 5 a.m. as an employee arrived at the store. She called 911 after noticing a woman bleeding in the driver’s seat of an Accord. Clark was also at the scene, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Clark claims that he drove from his home in Holly Hill to speak with the woman regarding their children, the report said. They are the parents of a 1-year-old and an 8-month-old.

Once Clark got to the woman’s home, the woman got into her Accord and drove to Young’s, he said.

Clark followed her in his car.

He claims that while he and the woman were talking in the parking lot, he noticed she had a handgun.

Clark told deputies he attempted to take the gun from her and they got into a tussle, the report states.

Deputies allege that Clark said the handgun accidentally discharged and struck the woman in the neck area.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the woman to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Deputies reviewed surveillance footage at the Young’s.

The deputies claim the video shows the woman pulling into the parking lot and Clark driving up to the driver’s side of her car.

The video allegedly shows the woman driving off and a muzzle blast coming from Clark’s vehicle.

The report claims that Clark then ran from his car to the woman’s car.

The woman’s car slowly rolled in the parking lot until it struck a mailbox and came to a rest.

Clark allegedly ran back to his car, drove it around to the opposite side and returned to the woman’s car.

Warrants also allege Clark used a .40-caliber semi-automatic Glock 27 handgun in the incident.

They also claim that Clark, through video and audio recordings, admitted he was the shooter.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant set Clark’s bond at $50,000. She stipulated that he must wear electronic monitoring while he remains free on bond.

Clark posted bond on Monday afternoon.

If convicted, Clark faces up to 30 years in prison.

The Tuesday, April 5 shooting of a woman in Holly Hill is still under investigation, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Richard Walker.

