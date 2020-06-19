Corrected: Man charged in Orangeburg shooting

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Columbia man has been charged with shooting one person in an April incident that left three people injured.

Shaunesea Dion Glover, 32, of 1340 Longcreek Drive, Apt. 803, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

The shooting occurred at about 11:40 p.m. April 18 at a St. Matthews Road residence.

When deputies arrived, they found a female with a gunshot wound.

She was sitting on the steps of the residence while “multiple people were all over the yard,” an incident report states.

A witness told deputies that a cookout was taking place in the yard when someone opened fire.

One of the gunshot victims said that a fight broke out during the cookout. He was trying to pull a man off someone else when he was shot in the thigh.

The person he was trying to restrain was shot in the chest, he said.

Glover is charged with shooting the man with the chest wound.

A deputy found a 9mm handgun in a pool of blood near some bushes just a few feet from the steps. The gun had a bullet in the chamber and 15 more in the magazine.