Coroner: Teen died of gunshot wound

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the teen killed on Fair Street early Tuesday morning.

Nacarieo Hughes, 16, of Parkside Boulevard, Orangeburg, died of a gunshot wound, according to Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle.

The coroner’s office and the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety are continuing their investigation into Hughes’ death.

According to a heavily redacted ODPS incident report, an S.C. Highway Patrol trooper reported hearing shots in the area of Fair and Amelia streets just before 2 a.m.

An ODPS officer drove down Fair Street, finding Hughes’ body in the road.

Hughes had a Glock handgun near his right hand, the report states.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The report also states that officers spoke with a man at the scene who allegedly said, “I was trying to protect my mama.”

The man’s mother said she reported to the location after someone told her that her son had a gun, according to the report.

She said her son had a gun when she arrived, the report said. He got inside her car.