Coroner: Orangeburg woman died of gunshot wound

A 29-year-old Orangeburg woman died of a gunshot wound, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.
Breanna Deshae Fludd’s body was found in a cemetery on Saturday. An autopsy was performed this week.
Charles Antawn Smalls, 39, of Anderson and 185 Haggerty St., Holly Hill, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
He and Fludd had been in a relationship.
Smalls remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
If Smalls is convicted of murder, he faces 30 years to life in prison.
