Coroner: Orangeburg woman died of gunshot wound

A 29-year-old Orangeburg woman died of a gunshot wound, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.

Breanna Deshae Fludd’s body was found in a cemetery on Saturday. An autopsy was performed this week.

Charles Antawn Smalls, 39, of Anderson and 185 Haggerty St., Holly Hill, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He and Fludd had been in a relationship.

Smalls remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

If Smalls is convicted of murder, he faces 30 years to life in prison.

