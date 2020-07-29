You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Coroner: Orangeburg woman died of gunshot wound
0 comments
top story

Coroner: Orangeburg woman died of gunshot wound

{{featured_button_text}}

A 29-year-old Orangeburg woman died of a gunshot wound, according to Calhoun County Coroner Donnie Porth.

Breanna Deshae Fludd’s body was found in a cemetery on Saturday. An autopsy was performed this week.

Charles Antawn Smalls, 39, of Anderson and 185 Haggerty St., Holly Hill, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

He and Fludd had been in a relationship.

Smalls remains at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

If Smalls is convicted of murder, he faces 30 years to life in prison.

Charles Smalls

Smalls

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

0 comments
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Bowman Mayor responds to deadly shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News