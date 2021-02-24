Coroner IDs deceased pedestrian as Upstate woman

Orangeburg County Coroner Samuetta Marshall on Wednesday identified the pedestrian killed Tuesday in Orangeburg as 60-year-old Deloris Gallier, of 723 Thorne Bird Circle in Boiling Springs.

Gallier succumbed to injuries she sustained after a truck struck her around 5 a.m. in the 2600 block of St. Matthews Road, near Ruf Road.

S.C. Highway Patrol Master Trooper David Jones said Gallier was walking east on St. Matthews Road when an eastbound 2003 Chevrolet truck struck her.

The driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

Orangeburg County EMS transported Gallier to the Regional Medical Center, where she later died.

The S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

As of Wednesday, there have been six highway fatalities in Orangeburg County so far this year. During the same time period last year, the county had three.

There have been two highway fatalities in Calhoun County this year, but Bamberg County hasn’t had any.

During the same time period last year, neither of the two counties experienced any highway fatalities.

There have been 132 highway fatalities across the state in 2021. During the same time period last year, there were 122 fatalities throughout the state.

