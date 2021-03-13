Coronavirus pauses ‘go, go, go’ judge’s life; S.C. court system changed by COVID

They returned to work in late January, but as eager as Avinger was to return to work, she soon noticed some of her co-workers weren’t.

“I guess I shouldn’t have been surprised, but some people were very uncomfortable to be around me because I had had COVID,” she said.

About a month later, those colleagues “started feeling normal around me.”

“I think the hardest thing, with what I’ve seen, is we’re so focused on wanting to return to normal so desperately that we avoid doing the things that would get us there,” she said. Avinger mentioned common sense measures people can take, such as wearing masks correctly and practicing social distancing.

“I feel like if we’d done all of those things at the beginning, and really done them, that we wouldn’t be struggling a year later,” she said.

It’s been a year since “we’ve had regular, in-person, no precautions, court,” she said.

One of the good things to come out of the pandemic is “we have adapted and learned to use technology in ways that we weren’t fully taking advantage of before, that I think would really be beneficial moving forward,” she said.