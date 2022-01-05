Cordova woman charged in break-in

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Cordova woman is facing multiple charges following a burglary on Monday night.

Laura Lynn Johnson, 37, of 113 Joe Paul Drive, is charged with first-degree burglary, grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less, receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Warrants accuse her and a not-yet-named co-defendant of burglarizing a Mack Road home in Cordova at 10:30 p.m. Monday.

Johnson and the co-defendant allegedly took “numerous firearms, archery bows and household items” valued at $2,200 from the residence.

They allegedly armed themselves with the property owner’s loaded .30-30 caliber rifle while they were in the home.

Deputies found Johnson and her 1998 gray Honda Accord “while investigating a freshly committed burglary,” warrants claim.

She allegedly had a stolen South Carolina license plate on the Accord.

If convicted, Johnson faces up to life in prison.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a black 9 mm Khar Arms pistol from an Old Number Six Highway home in Eutawville.

The theft was reported on Tuesday. The pistol is valued at $500.

• A secured 6-foot-by-14-foot 2021 Triple Crown trailer was stolen from a Calvary Church Road backyard in Neeses on Tuesday.

The trailer is valued at $2,500.

