Cordova woman charged in break-in

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Cordova woman is facing multiple charges following a burglary on Monday night.
Laura Lynn Johnson, 37, of 113 Joe Paul Drive, is charged with first-degree burglary, grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, malicious injury to personal property valued at $2,000 or less, receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Warrants accuse her and a not-yet-named co-defendant of burglarizing a Mack Road home in Cordova at 10:30 p.m. Monday.
Johnson and the co-defendant allegedly took “numerous firearms, archery bows and household items” valued at $2,200 from the residence.
They allegedly armed themselves with the property owner’s loaded .30-30 caliber rifle while they were in the home.
Deputies found Johnson and her 1998 gray Honda Accord “while investigating a freshly committed burglary,” warrants claim.
She allegedly had a stolen South Carolina license plate on the Accord.
If convicted, Johnson faces up to life in prison.
In other reports:
• Someone stole a black 9 mm Khar Arms pistol from an Old Number Six Highway home in Eutawville.
The theft was reported on Tuesday. The pistol is valued at $500.
• A secured 6-foot-by-14-foot 2021 Triple Crown trailer was stolen from a Calvary Church Road backyard in Neeses on Tuesday.
The trailer is valued at $2,500.
