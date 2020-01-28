A Cordova woman is spending the next several years in prison after she admitted using a vehicle to run over her stepsister.
Kacie Lynell Carrigg, 36, of 150 Parvis Road, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature on Nov. 13, 2019.
On Jan. 9, Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Carrigg to 15 years in prison. After she serves seven years, the balance of the sentence will be suspended to three years of probation.
He gave Carrigg credit for having already served 345 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
A grand jury indicted Carrigg on the charge of attempted murder.
The incident occurred on Dec. 12, 2018, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.
Carrigg and her stepsister got into an argument just before the incident occurred, the report said.
A warrant alleged that Carrigg, “with malice aforethought, did intentionally run over the victim with a vehicle, then drag her under the vehicle, into the roadway.”
Her stepsister sustained two broken arms, a ruptured spleen and lacerated kidney and liver.
Witnesses provided verbal statements to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators and the ordeal was captured on video surveillance at the Edisto Wash N Go, located at 2414 Old Edisto Drive.
Carrigg has the following previous convictions: one count of criminal domestic violence and two counts each of third-degree assault and battery and shoplifting.
In other pleas:
• Sharvondia Sharquitta Miller, 28, of 949 Glover Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to cruelty to children.
Circuit Judge Howard P. King sentenced Miller to 30 days in jail, suspended to one month of probation.
He ordered her to comply with the Department of Social Services.
A grand jury indicted her on the charge of unlawful neglect of a child.
According to her indictment, Miller was accused of striking a child repeatedly with a plastic tennis racket.
• Kevin Benjamin Risher Jr., 24, of 1584 Burlington Road, Walterboro, pleaded guilty to violation of a court order of protection.
King sentenced him to one day in jail and gave him credit for having already served one day there.
You have free articles remaining.
• Kinard Sabree, 21, of 300 College Street NE, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery.
King sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, credited for time served.
A grand jury indicted him on the charge of an attempted armed robbery in an Oct. 20, 2018 incident.
• Charles M. Jefferson, 60, of 2088 Oates Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest.
King sentenced him to 90 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served 58 days.
• Joseph Levanowitz, 46, of 5645 Old Jacksonboro Road, Ravenel, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of methamphetamine and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
King sentenced him to 90 days in jail or a fine of $200.
• Deron Rush, 20, of 1149 Chestnut Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
King sentenced him to 90 days in jail or a fine of $200.
• Willie Joe Owens Jr., 53, of 180 Canty Drive Apt. 215, Santee, pleaded guilty to third or greater shoplifting under the enhancement statute.
King sentenced him to 18 months in prison, giving him credit for having already served 177 days in jail.
As part of Owens’s guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of enhancement shoplifting.
• Michael Robert Saladino, 35, of 1208 Azalea Drive, Summerville, pleaded guilty to habitual traffic offender.
King sentenced him to 90 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served 104 days there.
• Jamad Anthony Pinckney, 28, of 1204 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, pleaded guilty to first-offense driving under suspension and first-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration of .08.
King sentenced him to time served.
A grand jury indicted Pinckney on the charges of second-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol concentration at .10 but less than .16 and second-offense driving under suspension.
As part of Pinckney’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed the charge of giving false information to law enforcement.
• Ivery Dyer III, 26, of 1656 Baugh Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to second-degree domestic violence.
King sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to one year of probation.
Dyer is not allowed to possess any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
As part of Dyer’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of second-degree domestic violence.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.