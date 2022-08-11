Cordova woman accused of stealing SUV

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

A 23-year-old Cordova woman is accused of stealing a Nissan Murano in June.

Hayley Smith, of Hatchery Hill Road, is charged with grand larceny valued at $10,000 or more. She was taken into custody Wednesday.

A man reported that a male and female approached him as he was sitting in a 2009 Nissan Murano at the Hot Spot gas station, located at 553 John C. Calhoun Drive.

The man claimed the male hit him in his face through his open window.

The man got out of his Murano.

The female then allegedly got into the driver’s seat and the male got into the passenger’s seat. They drove away.

The vehicle was later located using its GPS.

If Smith is convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole a Trane heating/air conditioner and cut the electrical and copper wiring from a Bowman home.

A contractor at the Charleston Highway home reported the theft on Wednesday afternoon.

The value of the stolen air conditioning unit and severed wiring is $8,300.