Cordova man sentenced for role in deadly home invasion

A 24-year-old Cordova man will spend the next several years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his role in a 2018 home invasion that ended in the shooting death of 34-year-old Julio Abarca Minero.

Rodney Darnell Wade, of 146 Frazier Lane, pleaded guilty this month to non-violent second-degree burglary and attempted armed robbery.

Prosecutors dropped Wade’s charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Wade to seven years in prison, but gave him credit for the time he’s served at the Orangeburg County Detention Center since Nov. 13, 2018.

A grand jury originally indicted Wade on charges of armed robbery and first-degree burglary, but he pleaded guilty to reduced charges of attempted armed robbery and non-violent second-degree burglary instead.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Wade as the seventh suspect in the Oct. 27, 2018 home invasion on Geneva Road in Orangeburg.

In late October 2019, Daryl Louis Omar Sutton, 22, of 1115 Dorrah Street in Columbia, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, first-degree burglary and attempted armed robbery.