Cordova man sentenced for role in deadly home invasion

A 24-year-old Cordova man will spend the next several years in prison after he pleaded guilty to his role in a 2018 home invasion that ended in the shooting death of 34-year-old Julio Abarca Minero.
Rodney Darnell Wade, of 146 Frazier Lane, pleaded guilty this month to non-violent second-degree burglary and attempted armed robbery.
Prosecutors dropped Wade’s charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Wade to seven years in prison, but gave him credit for the time he’s served at the Orangeburg County Detention Center since Nov. 13, 2018.
A grand jury originally indicted Wade on charges of armed robbery and first-degree burglary, but he pleaded guilty to reduced charges of attempted armed robbery and non-violent second-degree burglary instead.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested Wade as the seventh suspect in the Oct. 27, 2018 home invasion on Geneva Road in Orangeburg.
In late October 2019, Daryl Louis Omar Sutton, 22, of 1115 Dorrah Street in Columbia, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, first-degree burglary and attempted armed robbery.
Dickson sentenced him to 24 years in prison on the manslaughter and first-degree burglary charges and 20 years for attempted armed robbery.
Sutton is serving those sentences concurrently.
Last month, Brandon Lee Culbreath of North Charleston, another of the co-defendants, pleaded guilty to non-violent second-degree burglary and attempted armed robbery.
Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed eight years.
Charges against some of the other co-defendants remain pending.
In other guilty pleas:
• Isaac Bernard Adams, 49, of 279 Stacey Bridge Road, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
• Anthony Hayes, 29, of 390 Threson Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to 30 days in jail, but is allowing him to serve his time on weekends. He’s prohibited from possessing any firearm or ammunition for the next three years.
• Darien Marcell Jones, 22, of 160 Chicquita Street, Cordova, pleaded guilty to unlawful carrying of a handgun.
Dickson sentenced him to a $100 fine or 90 days in jail. He gave Jones credit for having already served three days there.
• Gamuel Gershon Edgar Mays, 40, of 1457 Ridgewood Drive, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery.
Dickson sentenced him to 30 days in jail, suspended to six months of probation.
He gave Mays credit for having already served two days in jail.
A grand jury indicted him on his original charge of third-degree domestic violence, but he pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery instead.
• Tyrek Di’Kwane Givens, 26, of 408 Malibu Drive #605, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation. During that time, Givens is required to complete a batterer’s treatment program.
Contact the writer:mbrown@timesanddemocrat.comor 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.