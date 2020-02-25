Cordova man pleads guilty to grand larceny

Dajon Arkell Robinson, 22, of 118 Kinsey Court, Cordova, pleaded guilty to grand larceny valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to two years of probation.

He credited him for having already served 102 days at the OCDC.

Dickson ordered Robinson to maintain employment and not to have any negative contact with law enforcement.

Christopher Jamar Simmons, 25, of 775 Manning St., Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to shoplifting valued at $2,000 or less.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to 30 days in jail and gave him credit for having already served 84 days there.

A grand jury indicted him on a charge of enhanced shoplifting third or subsequent offense valued at $2,000 or less.

Travis Lamont Guess, 24, of 231 Chateau Lane, Vance, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue light.

Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to 30 months of probation.

He credited Guess for having already served 31 days at the OCDC.

