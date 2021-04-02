Cordova man guilty of shooting into home

Waymyers also pleaded guilty last month to second-degree domestic violence and violating an order of protection.

Dickson sentenced Waymyers to three years for second-degree domestic violence and time served for violating an order of protection. The terms are running concurrently.

As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dropped Waymyers’ charges of criminal conspiracy and an additional count of second-degree domestic violence.

In other guilty pleas:

• Brandle Devon Wright, 34, of 124 Fame Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

He gave Wright credit for having already served 103 days in jail.

• Brittany Simone Rolack, 20, of 13110 Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice.

Dickson sentenced her under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to two years of probation.

He gave her credit for having already served two days in jail.