Cordova man guilty of shooting into home

A Cordova man will spend the next few years in prison after admitting he fired a gun into a woman’s home on May 15, 2020.
Genard Waymyers, 36, of 130 Tin Top Road, pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm into a dwelling.
Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced Waymyers to four years in prison. Waymyers was given credit for having already served 246 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.
A grand jury indicted Waymyers on his original charge of attempted murder, but he pleaded guilty instead to discharging a firearm into a dwelling as part of his plea agreement.
On Jan. 4, 2020, officers arrested Waymyers for second-degree domestic violence.
He posted bond.
Officers arrested him again following the May 15 shooting incident.
He again posted bond.
On June 23, officers rearrested Waymyers for violating the protection order from the initial domestic violence charge.
Bond was not granted.
In late July, Waymyers’ public defender asked the court for a bond reconsideration hearing because Waymyers was concerned about COVID-19 spreading at the jail.
Bond was again not granted.
Waymyers also pleaded guilty last month to second-degree domestic violence and violating an order of protection.
Dickson sentenced Waymyers to three years for second-degree domestic violence and time served for violating an order of protection. The terms are running concurrently.
As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dropped Waymyers’ charges of criminal conspiracy and an additional count of second-degree domestic violence.
In other guilty pleas:
• Brandle Devon Wright, 34, of 124 Fame Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.
He gave Wright credit for having already served 103 days in jail.
• Brittany Simone Rolack, 20, of 13110 Old Number Six Highway, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to obstructing justice.
Dickson sentenced her under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to two years of probation.
He gave her credit for having already served two days in jail.
He also ordered her to obtain her GED.
A grand jury indicted her on her original charge of violating a pending custody order, but she pleaded guilty to obstructing justice instead.
• Christopher Lamont Aiken, 38, of 2085 Muriel Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to use of a vehicle without permission.
Dickson sentenced him to time served.
• Daniel Anthony Edwards, 24, of 358 Grandview Road, Neeses, pleaded guilty to third-degree domestic violence.
Dickson sentenced him to 90 days in jail, suspended to one year of probation.
He gave Edwards credit for having already served one day.
He ordered him to complete domestic abuse counseling.
