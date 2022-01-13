Cordova man: Dogs caused me to stab myself

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

A 31-year-old Cordova man says his dogs caused him to accidentally stab himself while he was cutting an apple, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man drove himself to the Regional Medical Center just before 3 a.m. Wednesday.

He told deputies the accident occurred as he was sitting and cutting an apple with a knife. His two dogs kicked at his chair because they wanted to go outside.

The man’s knife then “slid down his chest, causing a sharp pain to his chest,” the report states

The man and his girlfriend got dressed and he then drove himself to the hospital.

In an unrelated report, someone stole the catalytic converter from a 2002 white Ford van belonging to Family Health Centers, located at 3310 Magnolia Street in Orangeburg.

The theft was reported on Wednesday.

The damage is estimated at $1,000.

