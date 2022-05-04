Cordova man charged with kidnapping

A 27-year-old Cordova man is accused of refusing to let a woman leave her vehicle, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office warrant.

Za’ron Deangelo Shivers, of Battlefield Drive, is facing one count of kidnapping.

A concerned citizen reported seeing a man and woman arguing in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant on U.S. Highway 601 around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, an incident report states.

The woman ran toward a wooded area. The man allegedly forced the woman back into a vehicle before driving away, the witness said.

The warrant claims Shivers held the woman, “against her will in the 900 block of Chestnut Street as well as additional locations in Orangeburg County.”

The man and woman argued over the use of her vehicle, the warrant says. She tried to escape on several occasions, but Shivers allegedly caught her and physically placed her back into the vehicle against her will.

At Shivers’ bond hearing on Wednesday afternoon, he claimed the woman could’ve called out for help earlier when he took her to get a manicure and bought her a new outfit.

“When we went to Ross, she could’ve yelled and screamed,” Shivers added.

The woman sought an order of protection. The sheriff’s office was preparing to serve Shivers when the alleged incident took place.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant deferred setting Shivers’ bond to a circuit judge at a later date.

