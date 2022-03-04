Cordova man charged in break-in; suspect accused of robbing woman at gunpoint

A Cordova man is accused of forcing his way into a home and robbing a woman at gunpoint on Feb. 26.

Tyrell Davis, 29, 105 Houck St., is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, first-degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery and first-degree burglary. He was taken into custody on Thursday.

According to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report, a woman reported she was sleeping on her couch around 5:30 a.m. when she awoke to find a man standing over her.

He pointed a handgun at her and demanded her purse, she said.

At one point, the man allegedly forced the woman to face the wall and acted like he was going to sexually assault her, but she was able to convince him to leave, according to the report.

The man stole a bank card, cash, car keys and a purse. The stolen items are valued at about $420.

The man left the home through a bedroom window.

