Cordova man accused of striking, threatening woman

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
A Cordova man is accused of striking a woman with a wooden board and then threatening her with a knife, according to an arrest warrant.
Bobby Lee Wood Jr., 45, of Highland Park Circle, is facing one count of first-degree domestic violence.
The incident occurred on March 3 around 11 p.m.
According to an incident report, the woman said the incident began as she was sitting on the couch.
Wood entered the room and grabbed a board measuring about four inches wide and two feet long that had the phrase, “Never too late to start the day over” written on it, she said.
She claimed Wood sat next to her on the couch and struck her in her left thigh and arm.
Then Wood allegedly grabbed a hunting knife with a six-inch blade before stating, “If you leave the house you will leave in a body bag.”
She managed to flee the house, but Wood allegedly struck her in the rear while he wore a pair of steel-toed boots.
She told deputies that she feared for her life.
The woman also told deputies that she didn’t want Wood to get in trouble.
Wood appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate Peggy Doremus on Sunday.
She set his bond at $2,500 cash or surety and ordered him not to have contact with the victim, obtain the court’s permission before leaving the state and to appear at all court dates as required.
In other reports:
• Twenty-five coin machines were damaged and cleared of money at the Edisto Wash and Go on Old Edisto Drive sometime late Sunday night or early Monday morning.
• An Evan Lane man reported his walk-behind lawnmower, go-cart engine and two snow blower engines were stolen.
The items are valued at $1,500.
• A woman allegedly took off in a man’s 2009 blue Infiniti while they were both staying at the Swamp Fox Inn on Bass Drive in Santee on Saturday.
The man told deputies they checked into the motel on Friday at 11 p.m. and that he fell asleep around midnight.
When he woke up around 4 a.m., he noticed that the woman was no longer in the room and his vehicle was no longer in the parking lot.
He told deputies he doesn’t want to press charges against the woman.
