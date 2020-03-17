Cordova man accused of striking, threatening woman

Wood appeared before Orangeburg County Magistrate Peggy Doremus on Sunday.

She set his bond at $2,500 cash or surety and ordered him not to have contact with the victim, obtain the court’s permission before leaving the state and to appear at all court dates as required.

In other reports:

• Twenty-five coin machines were damaged and cleared of money at the Edisto Wash and Go on Old Edisto Drive sometime late Sunday night or early Monday morning.

• An Evan Lane man reported his walk-behind lawnmower, go-cart engine and two snow blower engines were stolen.

The items are valued at $1,500.

• A woman allegedly took off in a man’s 2009 blue Infiniti while they were both staying at the Swamp Fox Inn on Bass Drive in Santee on Saturday.

The man told deputies they checked into the motel on Friday at 11 p.m. and that he fell asleep around midnight.

When he woke up around 4 a.m., he noticed that the woman was no longer in the room and his vehicle was no longer in the parking lot.

He told deputies he doesn’t want to press charges against the woman.

