Cordova man accused of shooting friend’s landlord

A Cordova man is accused of shooting his friend’s landlord in the face on Dec. 12.

Brandon Mechael Jefferson, 30, of 122 Thomas St., is charged with attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He was taken into custody on Tuesday.

The landlord reported that he and a tenant had been texting each other about where they could meet so he could collect rent money, according to an incident report.

He said the tenant likes to meet in discreet places to pay rent. They agreed to meet at a Cherry Hill Road site.

The landlord alleged that he and the tenant were discussing a 30-day eviction notice when a man began “walking fast” toward his truck, pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chin.

The landlord drove himself to Dodge’s store, located at 1801 Old Edisto Drive, where he called for help.

Warrants allege that the tenant and Jefferson conspired to shoot the landlord, but the Orangeburg County Public Index doesn’t list any pending charges against the tenant in the incident.

Warrants also claim the tenant made a confession to investigators.

Jefferson is being held at the Orangeburg County Detention Center without bond. He may seek bond at a later date before a circuit judge.

Jefferson’s prior convictions include the following guilty pleas: first-offense domestic violence in December 2011, threatening the life of a public official in January 2017 and unlawful carrying of a pistol and failure to stop for blue lights in 2019.

If convicted on his recent charges, he faces up to 30 years in prison.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a 2017 silver Ford Mustang from a Morninghill Drive residence just before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The owner told deputies he left the engine running and warming while he was inside of his home, according to the incident report.

The Mustang is valued at $3,000.

• A pink-and-black Coolster 125 four-wheeler was stolen from a Cold Drive yard in Orangeburg. The theft was reported on Tuesday afternoon.

The Coolster is valued at $1,500.

• Someone stole a 2018 white Infinity G60 from behind an Arends Road home in Cordova on Tuesday.

The Infinity is valued at $29,000.

Someone burglarized several units at U-Lock Storage, located at 334 John C. Calhoun Drive, according to an ODPS incident report.

One of the unit renters reported the lock was cut from the roll-up door and a red and black trim saw was stolen.

An officer then noticed six other storage units appeared to have been burglarized.

