A Cordova man facing a charge of attempted murder is now accused of shooting his cousin, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“The victim had to crawl out of the street to find help,” Ravenell said.

Raynard Ballen II, 30, has been charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Sheriff’s investigators were called to an Owens Street residence around 3:20 a.m. on Dec. 28.

They found a man who said he gave his cousin a ride to several locations.

The man said his cousin then shot him in the leg. His cousin then drove off in the man’s rental Ford Fusion.

At the time of this shooting, Ballen was out on a $45,000 surety bond on another attempted murder charge.

He was charged in a March 2019 shooting at a St. Matthews Road convenience store that sent one to the hospital.

The victim and witnesses in that 2019 shooting said Ballen began an argument with a man in the parking lot before shooting him.

During Tuesday’s bond hearing, bond was denied and deferred to a circuit court judge.

