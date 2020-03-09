Cordova man accused of shooting at sister’s former partner

A Cordova man has been charged in a February shooting incident involving his sister’s former partner, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. His sister was charged earlier in the case.

“The victim in this case simply wanted to get her belongings and leave the property,” Ravenell said. “But this brother and sister decided that wasn’t going to take place without an argument, and they subsequently started shooting at her.”

Raheim Fuller, 25, has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Bond was set on the Mockingbird Drive man at $75,000 cash or surety during a hearing on Monday.

Fuller’s sister, 22-year-old Tashanae Fuller, was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime last month.

Her bond was also set at $75,000 during a hearing last month.

The charges against the Fullers stem from a Feb. 10 incident in which Tashanae Fuller’s former partner attempted to retrieve some personal belongings from Fuller’s Mockingbird Drive residence, according to the sheriff’s office.