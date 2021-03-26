Cordova man accused of setting car on fire

A Cordova man is accused of spraying his vehicle with gasoline and setting it ablaze outside of a convenience store on Thursday, according to an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety warrant.

Juan Carlos Still, 31, of 1961 Cannon Bridge Road, is charged with third-degree arson.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. at fuel pump at Dodge’s gas station, located at 1801 Old Edisto Drive.

An employee alleged that Still drove a blue, 2001 Ford Focus up to the pump, sprayed gasoline into and outside of the car and then set the car on fire, according to the incident report.

Employees shut off the fuel flow to the pumps.

Another witness claimed to see Still waving the fuel nozzle at the vehicle and wondered if Still might be trying to wash the vehicle with gasoline.

That witness also alleged Still dropped the nozzle, threw a match or lighter inside the vehicle and “casually walked away.”

Two people arrived on scene and claimed to be related to Still.

They told officers that Still had been “acting erratic recently,” the report states.