Cordova man accused of kidnapping 12-year-old at gunpoint

A 28-year-old Cordova man is accused of breaking into a home, forcing a 12-year-old girl outside at gunpoint and making a sexual demand, according to Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident reports and warrants.

Tyrell Davis is facing charges of kidnapping, first-degree burglary and first-offense third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 16.

His charges stem from an incident at a Cordova home around 2 a.m. on July 23. He was taken into custody on Thursday.

During a bond hearing on Thursday afternoon, Sheriff’s Office Inv. Addison King alleged that Davis was armed when he entered a Cordova home.

The accuser told King that she heard a noise while she was in her room and discovered a man, “was standing over her with a handgun.”

She told King the man “put the gun in her face.”

She said the man told her that if she made a sound or told anyone that he would hurt her. She also claimed he forced her outside at gunpoint and told her he wanted her to perform a sex act on him.

At that point, she “screamed at the top of her lungs,” the report states. That caused the gunman to “panic and flee.”