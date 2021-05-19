Cordova man accused of having stolen truck

A warrant alleges the attempt to use the card was recorded on video surveillance.

If Mitchell is convicted on the felony charge of possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, he faces up to five years in prison and a court fine.

In other reports:

• Someone stole used tires, toolboxes, a motor stand and an engine lift from sheds on Old Number Six Highway in Eutaw Springs.

The property owner reported the theft on Tuesday. The items are valued at $1,300.

• Someone stole a 2010 brown Dodge Ram 1400 from an Old Elloree Road property in Orangeburg on Tuesday.

The truck is valued at $5,000.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A man working on an Ellis Avenue home had several items stolen from his truck after he left it unsecured, according to an ODPS incident report.

The following items were stolen: a Ducks Unlimited 70P long rifle made in 1969, a Leupold rifle scope, $150 in cash and a silver key ring containing his house key.

The value of the stolen items is $905.

