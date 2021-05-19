Cordova man accused of having stolen truck

Orangeburg County
Sheriff’s Office
An Orangeburg man reported someone stole his truck on Tuesday morning. Hours later, a suspect was in custody, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
Kahlil Dasean Mitchell, 27, of 124 Terry Street, Cordova, is facing charges of receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less and possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.
The owner of the 1999 black Ford F-150 reported it was stolen at 5:42 a.m. He said he’d left the keys in the $3,000 truck at a Magnolia Street location, the report said.
Deputies spotted the man’s truck at 12:18 p.m. They allege Mitchell was driving it when he parked it behind a home on Cherry Hill Road.
Mitchell allegedly exited the truck and then got into a gray Honda Accord, the report states.
Deputies pulled him over on Palm Harbor Drive and charged him with possession of a stolen vehicle.
He’s facing an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety charge of financial transaction card fraud stemming from a 2019 incident.
Mitchell allegedly attempted to use a Cordova woman’s debit card at McDonald’s on John C. Calhoun Drive on Sept. 25, 2019.
A warrant alleges the attempt to use the card was recorded on video surveillance.
If Mitchell is convicted on the felony charge of possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, he faces up to five years in prison and a court fine.
In other reports:
• Someone stole used tires, toolboxes, a motor stand and an engine lift from sheds on Old Number Six Highway in Eutaw Springs.
The property owner reported the theft on Tuesday. The items are valued at $1,300.
• Someone stole a 2010 brown Dodge Ram 1400 from an Old Elloree Road property in Orangeburg on Tuesday.
The truck is valued at $5,000.
Orangeburg
Department
of Public Safety
A man working on an Ellis Avenue home had several items stolen from his truck after he left it unsecured, according to an ODPS incident report.
The following items were stolen: a Ducks Unlimited 70P long rifle made in 1969, a Leupold rifle scope, $150 in cash and a silver key ring containing his house key.
The value of the stolen items is $905.
