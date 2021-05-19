 Skip to main content
Cordova man accused of having stolen truck
Cordova man accused of having stolen truck

Orangeburg County

Sheriff’s Office

An Orangeburg man reported someone stole his truck on Tuesday morning. Hours later, a suspect was in custody, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

Kahlil Dasean Mitchell, 27, of 124 Terry Street, Cordova, is facing charges of receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less and possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000.

The owner of the 1999 black Ford F-150 reported it was stolen at 5:42 a.m. He said he’d left the keys in the $3,000 truck at a Magnolia Street location, the report said.

Deputies spotted the man’s truck at 12:18 p.m. They allege Mitchell was driving it when he parked it behind a home on Cherry Hill Road.

Mitchell allegedly exited the truck and then got into a gray Honda Accord, the report states.

Deputies pulled him over on Palm Harbor Drive and charged him with possession of a stolen vehicle.

He’s facing an Orangeburg Department of Public Safety charge of financial transaction card fraud stemming from a 2019 incident.

Mitchell allegedly attempted to use a Cordova woman’s debit card at McDonald’s on John C. Calhoun Drive on Sept. 25, 2019.

A warrant alleges the attempt to use the card was recorded on video surveillance.

If Mitchell is convicted on the felony charge of possession of a stolen vehicle valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, he faces up to five years in prison and a court fine.

In other reports:

• Someone stole used tires, toolboxes, a motor stand and an engine lift from sheds on Old Number Six Highway in Eutaw Springs.

The property owner reported the theft on Tuesday. The items are valued at $1,300.

• Someone stole a 2010 brown Dodge Ram 1400 from an Old Elloree Road property in Orangeburg on Tuesday.

The truck is valued at $5,000.

Orangeburg

Department

of Public Safety

A man working on an Ellis Avenue home had several items stolen from his truck after he left it unsecured, according to an ODPS incident report.

The following items were stolen: a Ducks Unlimited 70P long rifle made in 1969, a Leupold rifle scope, $150 in cash and a silver key ring containing his house key.

The value of the stolen items is $905.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

 

