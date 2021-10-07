Cordova man accused of attempted murder; report says suspect found ‘intoxicated and sleeping’

A 24-year-old Cordova man is accused of shooting another man in the back on Wednesday.

Tyquan Dametrius Williams, of 221 Raven Road, is facing one count of attempted murder.

Orangeburg County deputies responded to Williams’ Raven Road home just after 9 p.m., according to an incident report.

A 38-year-old Cordova man was knocking on a door of a home when deputies arrived.

When the man saw deputies, he immediately ran toward them.

The man had blood “all over his shirt with a gunshot wound in the upper right side of his back,” the report states.

He told deputies he didn’t know who shot him.

Deputies cleared the home and found Williams “intoxicated and sleeping” inside, the report states.

Orangeburg County EMS transported the injured man to the Regional Medical Center for treatment.

When deputies searched Williams’ residence, they allegedly found two shell casings on the floor of the common area and a powder-like substance in a plastic bag on a dining room chair.

Deputies transported Williams to the Orangeburg County Detention Center.