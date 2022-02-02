Cordova man accidentally shoots self; second accidental shooting in 2 days

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A 76-year-old Cordova man accidentally shot himself at his Elder Branch Road home, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The man was cleaning his loaded .32-caliber handgun at 10:24 p.m. Tuesday when he accidentally shot himself in his thigh, the report said.

He is receiving treatment for his injury, which is not considered life-threatening.

It was the second accidental shooting in Orangeburg County this week.

A 21-year-old woman was injured on Monday when her father pulled the trigger on an AM-15 rifle, according to sheriff’s office incident report.

The bullet went through a wall and through the torso of the woman, who was in the laundry room. The bullet ultimately went through the rear door.

In other reports:

• Someone broke into a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado parked at Edisto Grocery, at 4794 Salley Road in North, on Monday morning. The owner left the truck at the store because it was experiencing mechanical issues.

Someone shattered the driver’s side window and stole the catalytic converter, a radio, a W2 tax form and a truck battery.

Surveillance video showed a dark truck circling the parking lot and then pulling next to the Silverado at 2:17 a.m.

The value of the stolen items is $1,050.

• A woman left a company-owned 2003 Ford Expedition parked in a field off of Riley Road for about three hours on Tuesday while she was away working, an incident report said.

When she returned to the Expedition, she discovered the catalytic converter had been freshly cut from it.

The catalytic converter is valued at $400.

Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone stole a catalytic converter from a 2004 white Jeep Cherokee parked at ENK Automotive, located at 608 Broughton Street.

Surveillance cameras recorded two people jumping the fence of the business around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.