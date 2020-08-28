Cordova grandmother thinks 14-year-old may have vehicle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

A Cordova grandmother thinks her 14-year-old grandson may have taken her 2003 green Honda Pilot around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

She said that he and the vehicle were missing from the Joe Paul Drive residence.

The vehicle is valued at $5,000.

Someone stole a 2013 black Freightliner tractor-trailer from a Pops Lane location in Orangeburg on Wednesday around 11 a.m.

The truck has silver trim and “Atomic Trucking” in white letters on the doors.

The owner of the truck tracked it through a GPS device as an unknown person drove it westbound on Interstate 26.

It is valued at $20,000.

A 1982 custom Dodge van was stolen from a Salisbury Road on Wednesday just before 12:30 p.m. near Holly Hill.

A witness saw an unknown man drive it out of the driveway.

Inside of the van were numerous hand tools such as miter saws, table saws and drills.

There was also $2,000 in cash inside of it.