Cordova grandmother thinks 14-year-old may have vehicle

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A Cordova grandmother thinks her 14-year-old grandson may have taken her 2003 green Honda Pilot around 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
She said that he and the vehicle were missing from the Joe Paul Drive residence.
The vehicle is valued at $5,000.
- Someone stole a 2013 black Freightliner tractor-trailer from a Pops Lane location in Orangeburg on Wednesday around 11 a.m.
The truck has silver trim and “Atomic Trucking” in white letters on the doors.
The owner of the truck tracked it through a GPS device as an unknown person drove it westbound on Interstate 26.
It is valued at $20,000.
- A 1982 custom Dodge van was stolen from a Salisbury Road on Wednesday just before 12:30 p.m. near Holly Hill.
A witness saw an unknown man drive it out of the driveway.
Inside of the van were numerous hand tools such as miter saws, table saws and drills.
There was also $2,000 in cash inside of it.
The value of the stolen items is $12,000.
- Someone stole firearms, appliances, gaming consoles, car stereo equipment and lawn equipment over a two-day period on Gramling Road in Orangeburg.
The thefts took place between Monday and Wednesday.
The items are valued at $3,445.
- A red Troy Bilt riding lawnmower was stolen on Thursday from an Alvarez Court residence in Cordova.
It is valued at $2,300.
- Near mile marker 149 in the median on I-26, someone stole an 8-foot-by-10-foot black Benni trailer on Thursday morning.
The trailer contained four sets of residential sliding glass doors. It was covered by a yellow and white tarp.
The trailer and its contents are valued at $3,500.
