Cordova death ruled homicide

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of former Orangeburg resident Joseph Dinkins was a homicide.
Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said the 35-year-old Savannah resident died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest.
Dinkins’ body was found at a Kim Street home in Cordova on Sept. 19.
Deputies responded to a call there around 9:46 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office incident report.
They found Dinkins lying on his back on the stairs of the home with a light blue handgun by his right pocket, according to the report.
Orangeburg County EMS arrived and determined that Dinkins was dead.
Deputies searched the home and found a nickel-plated revolver sitting on a countertop.
They then roped off the area and designated it as a crime scene.
Deputies spoke with an individual at the scene.
The case remains under investigation.
