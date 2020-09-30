 Skip to main content
Cordova death ruled homicide
Cordova death ruled homicide

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death of former Orangeburg resident Joseph Dinkins was a homicide.

Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said the 35-year-old Savannah resident died as a result of a gunshot wound to the chest.

Dinkins’ body was found at a Kim Street home in Cordova on Sept. 19.

Deputies responded to a call there around 9:46 a.m., according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

They found Dinkins lying on his back on the stairs of the home with a light blue handgun by his right pocket, according to the report.

Orangeburg County EMS arrived and determined that Dinkins was dead.

Deputies searched the home and found a nickel-plated revolver sitting on a countertop.

They then roped off the area and designated it as a crime scene.

Deputies spoke with an individual at the scene.

The case remains under investigation.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD.

