Orangeburg Department of Public Safety

Someone stole copper tubing from under the annex building belonging to Williams Chapel AME Church, located at 1250 Glover Street. The theft was reported Tuesday.

The value of the stolen copper tubing is $2,000, according to the incident report.

In an unrelated report, someone stole a 2017 satin black Chevrolet Camaro SS parked at a Crossing Circle apartment on Wednesday.

The Camaro is valued at $40,000.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Someone stole an Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from an unlocked 2022 Nissan Frontier parked on Summit Parkway in Orangeburg on Wednesday, according to an incident report.

The phone is valued at $1,000.