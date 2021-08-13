Cope woman shot, killed riding in car; suspects sought

A Cope woman was shot and killed as she was riding with a friend on Thursday night, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Pamela Monroe Sumpter, 39, of Bonnette Road, was killed just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

She was a passenger in a car driven by a male friend.

The driver told deputies they were traveling on Bonnette Road, leaving for Norway, when he spotted a green car parked diagonally on the side of the road.

The occupants in the green car began shooting at him and Sumpter, the report said.

The driver “pressed the gas pedal harder and sped away” then stopped at St. George Baptist Church, at the intersection of Shillings Bridge Road and Hickory Hill Road, according to the report.

The car had bullet holes in the right side of the rear windshield and in the driver’s side door.

The gas tank cap had a dent from another bullet.

Investigators located shell casings at the location of the incident.

A portion of the incident report was redacted.