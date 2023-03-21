A 34-year-old Cope woman pleaded guilty to attempted murder during a recent term of court at the Orangeburg County Courthouse.

Tori Alana Ballew, of 2349 Carver School Road, entered her plea before Circuit Judge Maite Murphy.

Murphy sentenced her to 166 days in jail and gave her credit for having already served that time.

Prosecutors dismissed her charge of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Ballew’s charge stems from an Oct. 13, 2021 incident.

Her roommate called deputies about an alleged altercation between Ballew and a man.

Deputies responded to the home, partially dismantled a 9 mm Taurus G2C handgun and placed it on the counter, according to an Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

Ballew retrieved the firearm from the counter, the report said.

The roommate reported that she and Ballew argued. Ballew said she didn’t want the roommate inside the home anymore, the report states.

The roommate was placing her belongings inside her car when Ballew came outside and shot a gun at her. Ballew allegedly said she was going to shoot the roommate for calling law enforcement earlier.

The roommate was not physically injured.

In other recent guilty pleas:

• Anthony Lamar Canty, 43, of 219 Bonita Lane, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to malicious injury to real property valued more than $2,000 but less than $10,000, violent second-degree burglary and habitual traffic offender.

Murphy sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

She also ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing and pay restitution.

Prosecutors dismissed Canty’s charges of safecracking, possession of tools capable of being used in a crime, first-offense uninsured motor vehicle fee violation, use of license plate other than for vehicle which issued and first-offense possession of one ounce or less of marijuana.

• Pamela Sue Chavis, 44, of 314 Park Street, Neeses, pleaded guilty to forgery valued less than $10,000.

Murphy sentenced her to three years in prison, suspended to one year of probation.

She also ordered Chavis to pay restitution, obtain her GED and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of forgery valued less than $10,000.

• Trans Monale Chisolm, 38, of 42 Hagood Avenue, Denmark, pleaded guilty to pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.

Murphy sentenced him to five years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

She also ordered him to undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

Prosecutors dismissed Chisolm’s charge of third-degree assault and battery.

• Raymond Ramson Christian, 51, of 113 Middleton Street, Eutawville, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery.

Murphy sentenced him to five years in prison suspended to one year of probation.

She also ordered him to complete substance abuse counseling and undergo random drug/alcohol testing.

• Kelvin Demetrius Clark, 58, of 4712 Bass Drive, Holly Hill, pleaded guilty to failure to collect, account for or pay taxes.

Murphy sentenced him to one day in jail and gave him credit for having already served that time.

Prosecutors dismissed an additional charge of failure to collect, account for or pay taxes.