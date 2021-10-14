Cope woman accused of shooting at roommate

A deputy claims, “Ballew advised me, along with detention officers, that she was not suicidal, but she was homicidal.”

During Ballew’s bond hearing, she told the court she’d not been taking the medication she needs for her mental health disorders.

Orangeburg County Magistrate Stephanie McKune-Grant did not set bond for Ballew. A circuit judge may consider setting Ballew’s bond at a later date.

In other reports:

• Someone stole a disabled 2006 orange/red Dodge Charger from the intersection of Tugtown Road and Unity Road near Holly Hill.

The owner reported it stolen on Wednesday. She’d left it there on Sept. 30.

The Charger is valued at $5,000.

• The loss prevention manager of Lowe’s in Orangeburg claims that an employee schemed with someone else to pocket approximately $3,100, according to an incident report.

The manager claims the thefts took placed between Sept. 21 and Sept. 23 and were recorded by the store’s surveillance cameras.

The manager alleges the employee mishandled items that were returned to the store by a non-employee.