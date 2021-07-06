 Skip to main content
Cope man shot, killed near North
Cope man shot, killed near North

Cope man shot, killed near North

OCSO badge illustration

A Cope man was shot to death early Friday morning near North, according to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Howard Thomas, 27, of Meadowside Drive, was discovered inside his white Chevrolet Avalanche truck in an area off Wesmoor Road.

He apparently died of a gunshot wound, the report said. The sheriff's office is investigating his death as a homicide.

Investigators developed information that an SUV followed Thomas’ truck at about 3 a.m. Loud gunshots rang out from the SUV, followed by the sound of a “loud crash” and another shot, according to the incident report.

Thomas was found slumped over the steering wheel of his truck, the report states. Deputies removed a 12-gauge shotgun from his lap.

The case remains under investigation.

Contact the writer: mbrown@timesanddemocrat.com or 803-533-5545. Follow on Twitter: @MRBrownTandD

