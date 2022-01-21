Cope man guilty of firing gun to frighten officers

A Cope man accused of firing a gun to intimidate law enforcement officers has been sentenced to probation.

John Clay Crum, 33, of 150 Poppy Road, Cope, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to a felony F, second-degree assault and battery and receiving stolen goods valued at $2,000 or less during a recent term of court.

Circuit Judge Ed Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison, suspended to 18 months of probation.

Dickson gave Crum credit for having already served 34 days at the Orangeburg County Detention Center.

Crum was accused of helping a grand larceny suspect leave the area in 2020.

He was also accused of firing a handgun in the presence of law enforcement officers in order to intimidate them, according to an indictment.

An indictment states he possessed a stolen 9mm Smith & Wesson pistol.

Warrants originally charged Crum with accessory after the fact to a felony E and first-degree assault and battery, but he pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to a felony F and second-degree assault and battery instead.

In other court pleas:

• Timothy Lee Crummie, 31, of 119 Tooky Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession of less than one gram of methamphetamine, possession of a handgun by a person convicted of a crime of violence and unlawful carrying of a handgun.

Dickson sentenced him to three years in prison. After he serves 90 days in jail, the remainder of his sentence will be suspended to two years of probation.

Crummie is allowed to serve his jail time on weekends beginning Feb. 18.

• Khaliel Kanyli Jordan Disher, 19, of 127 Beef Jerky Lane, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute a marijuana, possession of a stolen pistol and second-degree assault and battery.

Dickson sentenced him under the Youthful Offender Act not to exceed three years, suspended to two years of probation.

Dickson gave Disher credit for having already served three days in jail.

Disher was originally charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, but he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault and battery instead.

An Aug. 13, 2020 warrant accused him of punching a woman in the face.

Disher faced a charge of first-offense possession of narcotics. Prosecutors dropped that charge because the arresting officer was no longer available, according to court documents.

• Derwin Dewight Evans, 45, of 740 Manning Street, Orangeburg, pleaded guilty to first-offense possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Dickson sentenced Evans to three years in prison, suspended to two years of probation.

• Christopher Felder, 33, of 122 Tawana Court, North, pleaded guilty to first-offense failure to stop for blue lights.

Felder’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 7.

As part of Felder’s plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed a charge of failure to maintain proof of insurance and first-offense driving without a license.

