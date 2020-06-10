Cope man charged with shooting at dwelling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a Cope man has been charged with shooting at a residence where his ex-girlfriend resides as well as stalking and other charges.

“This guy thought his ex-girlfriend was seeing this one victim in one incident and shot at her home in a completely different incident,” the sheriff said. “I have news for you, there’s serious consequences for this type of lawless behavior.”

Jeremy Thomas, 26, has been charged with discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in one case. In a second, his charges are stalking, trespassing and malicious injury to personal property.

Bond was set Wednesday on Thomas at $18,465 cash or surety.

In an incident that occurred in March, witnesses stated Thomas arrived at the Neeses home and began firing a weapon at the residence. He began shouting that he would come back and “spray the house with bullets,” according to the report.

Then in May, Thomas was again shooting at someone, this time an Orangeburg man Thomas believed was seeing his ex-girlfriend.

After investigators caught up with the man, he said Thomas had been following his vehicle as he traveled to a relative’s residence.

As he pulled onto the property, Thomas began shooting, he said, shattering his vehicle’s window.

